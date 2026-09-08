Mahima Makwana On How TV Actors Still Face Preconceived Notions In Bollywood

Mahima Makwana believes actors coming from television still have to prove themselves a little more when they enter the film industry. The Musafir Cafe actress, who started working on television as a child artiste, opened up about the bias she has faced and how her TV journey continues to shape her as an actor.

Mahima spoke about the assumptions that can sometimes come with being a television actor. According to her, an actor may not always get a completely fresh start when they walk into an audition.

"There are still preconceived notions, and I've experienced that. Sometimes people form an opinion about you even before seeing you audition. Television gave me so much and it made me the actor and person I am today, so I've never looked at it as something I need to distance myself from. At the same time, I think things are changing. Today, audiences are much more open to actors coming from different mediums. But yes, as actors, sometimes you still have to work a little harder to break the image people have already created of you," Mahima Makwana told Free Press Journal.

Mahima has been a familiar face on television for years. She has been part of shows including Mohe Rang De, Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and Shubharambh.

Now, Mahima is set to return in the second season of Musafir Cafe. The first part, available on Netflix, also features Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto in prominent roles.

The story follows Chander (played by Vikrant Massey), who falls for Sudha (played by Vedika Pinto), a fiercely independent divorce lawyer who is unsure about marriage. Years later, Chander builds a new life in the hills with Preeti (played by Mahima Makwana), who becomes his partner and runs a cafe with him. However, his past with Sudha continues to affect their relationship.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Chawl To Musafir Cafe: How Mahima Makwana Made A 'Life From Scratch'