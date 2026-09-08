T-Series To Release Ravi Kishan's Viral Meme Line "Money Follows My Brother" As Official Track

Ravi Kishan has been enjoying the internet's attention for the past month or so, as clips from an interview went viral alongside his expressions and dance moves at events. Now, Ravi Kishan's viral meme line, "Money follows my brother", from a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, is set to release as an official T-Series track on September 11.

The makers unveiled a glimpse of the music video today, as Bhushan Kumar and T-Series bring forth the viral internet meme as a song.

The video opens with a mother and son, as the boy is questioned about his future plans, given his lack of interest in studies. Ravi Kishan's voiceover comes in as the little boy lip-syncs, "Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno."

The camera pans a full 360 degrees, and Ravi Kishan appears, delivering his viral meme line, "Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows."

How Ravi Kishan Won Over The Internet

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has found himself at the centre of a new wave of internet attention.

From his earlier remark about “money follows my brother” to his rendition of “Koteshwaray Shiv Koteshwaray”, snippets of his interviews, public appearances and performances have resurfaced online, turning him into an unlikely meme favourite.

What began with a few viral clips soon snowballed, with social media users revisiting Kishan's older videos and turning several of his memorable moments into memes.

The actor-turned-politician, however, appears to be enjoying the attention.

About Ravi Kishan

Kishan has had a long career across Indian cinema and television before entering politics. He is currently a BJP MP representing Gorakhpur.

His distinct dialogue delivery and energetic public persona have often made him stand out, both on screen and away from it. His older catchphrases and performances have now found a new audience through social media, where short clips can quickly turn into memes and viral trends.

The actor-politician was most recently seen in director Indra Kumar's film Dhamaal 4, which stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

For now, Kishan seems happy to let the internet have its fun, and, as he puts it, he is simply being himself.

He is currently winning hearts for his role as Babban Babua in Mirzapur The Film.

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