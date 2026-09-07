'Stage <i>Pe</i> Flamenco <i>Karein</i>?': Shweta Tripathi Reveals Story Behind Ravi Kishan's Viral <i>Gucci</i> Reel With Anant Joshi

In Mirzapur The Movie, Ravi Kishan's Babban Yadav is the new contender for Mirzapur's gaddi and the new adversary of the beloved Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi. His co-star and Mirzapur regular Shweta Tripathi calls Ravi Kishan's Babban Yadav a "beast".

Mirzapur The Movie, his first film release since Maa Behen with Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga has come at an opportune time for the actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur who keeps going viral day in and day out. Ravi Kishan is the new flavour of the Indian meme-istan, heralded by the Gen Z.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mirzapur star Shweta Tripathi on working with today's meme sensation Ravi Kishan, his "originality", and season four of the franchise.

The actor, who returns to the world of Mirzapur as Golu Gupta, said working with Ravi Kishan on Mirzapur The Movie was a learning experience.

"There's so much to learn from him. Ravi ji is someone who has worked very hard and he kept on working hard. We celebrate success but we hardly ever talk about how to handle failure which is very important.

"Failure teaches you so much, it changes your personality. He used to share his life experiences whenever we would sit together. He is so open and giving. He doesn't hold back. Your worldview and opinions will change when you listen to other people," the actor tells NDTV in an exclusive interview.

After becoming a viral sensation on social media with his hilarious video clips like 'Home from work', 'Jaldi the late', and 'Maun vart', Ravi Kishan stole many hearts with his impromptu dance on Aroob Khan's chartbuster Gucci at an event. From thereon, every Internet paglu recreated the Ravi Kishan walk on the Punjabi track.

The actor himself obliged many people at events by recreating his moves.

Last month at an awards event, Ravi Kishan presented his viral moves on Gucci in a new light. His Maamla Legal Hai co-star Anant Vijay, also a trained flamenco dancer, was on stage with him. Shweta Tripathi, who also attended the event, said it was Ravi Kishan's idea to perform the Spanish dance form flamenco on the Punjabi song.

"Ravi ji insisted, 'Anant, stage pe flamenco karein?' And that has also gone viral," she added.

The actor said Ravi Kishan understands "the importance of being original".

"... You need to develop your own USP. If you try copying anyone or get into what to do and how to do, you'll be good at maths but not so much at arts. There's a lot to learn from him and he's a fantastic actor.

"When you see him on screen as Babban Yadav, he is just another beast and he's looking so good. We're so lucky that all of this is so well timed. Everything seems on our side," she said.

Mirzapur The Movie, which released in theatres last Friday, has earned Rs 93 crore in India in its first weekend and mostly garnered positive reviews. Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Sonam Chauhan, Sheeba Chaddha are also part of the ensemble cast.

Also Read | Mirzapur The Movie Review: A Sprawling, Bloody Underworld Drama With A Sharp Twist