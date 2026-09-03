'Cold Coffee <i>Bolke Chai Latte Nahin De Sakte</i>': Shweta Tripathi On <i>Mirzapur</i> Film's 'A' Certificate

"Everything good takes time," says actor Shweta Tripathi, who is reprising her much-loved Mirzapur character, Golu Didi, in Mirzapur The Movie, which hits the screens tomorrow.

The film is billed as the first big-screen adaptation of an Indian web series, which also stars Mirzapur regulars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Rasika Dugal.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mirzapur star Shweta Tripathi spoke about the series's upcoming film version, her beloved character Golu, and why 'A' certificate won't be an issue for diehard fans.

Mirzapur The Movie, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, was announced in 2024. It took two years for the film to become a reality.

'Mirzapur The Movie Like Drip Coffee'

Comparing the film to drip coffee which is brewed over time, unlike "instant coffee", Shweta Tripathi says, "Everything good takes time. You enjoy the drip coffee because it has a whole different flavour. We wanted to be very sure about why we want to tell this story on a big screen. This is a celebration from fans. It's India's first OTT-to-big screen franchise. It's also a responsibility and we take it very seriously. We hold our fans in high regard."

Will 'A' Certificate Be An Issue For Audiences?

Mirzapur The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, has received 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The makers were asked to chop 35 seconds of intimate scenes, cuss words in four places, and abuses in six places. Its runtime stands at 3.17 hours.

Watching a web series, however gory or titillating in the comfort of one's home or on their smartphone, is a different ballgame than a big-screen movie outing, which is a community experience at large.

Could the film's 'A' certificate become a hurdle in the success of Mirzapur The Movie, which is being hailed as an experiment of sorts by the team?

Shweta Tripathi offers another coffee analogy to answer the question.

"I don't think so. We have to be true to the story. Hum aapko cold coffee bolke chai latte nahin de sakte (We can't serve you chai latte as cold coffee). Audience is very smart. This is not the first time we are showing violence or intimate scenes. Even if you look at all the major films that released this year till now. Audiences know exactly what they are coming for. More than fear, we have hope that the audience will enjoy this film. Unko mazaa aaye bas (They should have fun, that's all)!" she told NDTV.

'Don't Lose Things That Make You 'You''

Her Mirzapur character Gajagamini 'Golu' Gupta of the first season is a bright student, who is an idealist and a straight arrow. Is Shweta Tripathi's idealism intact in today's world?

"I'm trying to hold on to my ethics, morals, and ideals which is a lot since we are living in the age of information overload, unending consumption, and constant entertainment. Earlier, people around you used to tell you things. Now you get everything everywhere - on your phone, podcast, radio.

"There are opinions everywhere. It's very important to hold on to who you are. Do not lose things that make you 'you', even if people like it or not. Just like the quality of diet is important, the quality of conversations you have is also important. It's like saying, 'You become like those five people you spend most of your time with,'" she said.

Golu's fierceness continues to inspire the actor, who believes it is an important quality especially women should imbibe.

"We are reprimanded for this and that, how to conduct yourself, how not to. I want to explore those characters. We are not just daughters or mothers. We are sages, warriors, queens, and apsaras too.

"I was very confused about playing this Golu as I had to go back to her initial days. How she walks, talks, her expressions, and all because if we go by the series she is a different person now after all the trauma she has gone through. It wasn't like a magic wand that one can use," Shweta Tripathi added.

Mirzapur The Movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Divyenndu, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sonal Chauhan, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

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