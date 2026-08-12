"Gen Z Left Me Speechless": Ravi Kishan Explains Reason Behind His <i>Maun Vrat</i>

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is currently enjoying an unexpected wave of internet fame. The two-time BJP MP has become a subject of viral memes, with a mix of old and new video clips of him being reshared and remixed across social media.

His animated expressions, dramatic style of speaking and unshakeable confidence have made him a natural muse for meme-makers. Clips such as "Jaldi The Late" and "Money follows my brother" have taken on a life of their own online. His most recent viral moment came when he told reporters he was observing a maun vrat, or vow of silence, before continuing to talk.

The BJP MP from Gorakhpur has made no effort to distance himself from the attention. Instead, he has been watching the memes, liking them and openly enjoying his moment in the sun.

Explaining his 'Maun Vrat' (vow of silence), Ravi Kishan said on Wednesday that Gen Z left him speechless.

He said, "During this 'Maun Vrat' (vow of silence), these Gen Z people had left me speechless. As far as I can remember, I have never seen anything like this in this country. The way Gen Z has showered me with so much love, it has been historic, and it is not stopping; it is growing day by day."

He went on to praise the young people behind the trend, saying, "So, I invite all those young people, all the Gen Z who are the future of this country, who will one day come to India's Parliament. I salute your brains. The kind of creativity you guys are showing is unbelievable. You all have taken me, my walk, my style of talking, my name, and my fame, and expanded it into something so grand and massive in your own way."

Addressing Gen Z Kishan said, "Prime Minister Modi comes onto Instagram to listen to you; your thoughts are being given so much attention right here in the nation's highest parliament."

Much of this renewed attention traces back to a podcast conversation between Kishan and Raj Shamani. During the discussion, Shamani asked Kishan what mattered more to him, "Pehchaan ya paisa (identity or money)?" Kishan didn't hesitate, choosing "pehchaan" (identity) without a second thought.

He then added, with the line that has since become a meme staple, "Money follows my brother."

For now, memes seem to follow Kishan wherever he goes.