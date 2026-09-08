<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Arishfa Khan Calls Housemates 'Hypocrites' In Heated Clash With Amrapali Dubey

Bigg Boss 20 has already started witnessing massive controversies and heated drama among the contestants. Following the show's premiere on September 6, the makers have dropped a new promo, hinting at an intense clash between Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey.

In the video, Arishfa was seen confronting Amrapali for calling her a "kid". Arishfa said in front of all the housemates, “You all think I'm a kid, but I have a sharper mind than all of you. " Amrapali Dubey immediately taunted, saying, "Friend, the reel is being cut, the reel is being cut... Stop it."

Arishfa immediately hit back with, "I don't need to get the reel cut; my reel gets cut like this." Seeing the situation escalate, Amrapali said, "Don't touch, just talk," and Arishfa called all the housemates "hypocrites".

Hearing this, Mahhi Vij intervened and asked, “Hypocrites of what?” and angrily asked, “What's wrong with you?” Meanwhile, Amrapali yelled at Arishfa, “Kid, you can't speak... go get some hot water.”

The promo made it clear that Arishfa, Amrapali, and Mahhi are going to have an intense confrontation in the upcoming episode.

The drama originated in the previous episode when Qazi Touqueer called Arishfa Khan a “little girl". After hearing this, Arishfa became furious and said, “I am not a child, so stop calling me a child. Shut up and listen to me." She shouted, "Don't give me any orders. I've seen people giving me orders, but I won't listen to anyone. Don't speak to me later."

The confrontation came at a time when the contestants were still forming equations on the show. Kanika Mann, who received a special power as the first contestant, used it to her advantage. This decision affected Qazi's chances of becoming the first captain of this season.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 PM on Colours TV.

Also Read: "Feel Very Embarrassed," Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Mary Kom For Being Unable To Change Manipur Situation