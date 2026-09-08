'You Can't Control What Happens': Preity Zinta Reacts To <i>Batwara 1947</i> Failure

Preity Zinta made her acting comeback with Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 after an eight-year hiatus. However, the film did not perform as expected at the box office. Now, the actor has reacted to the movie's failure. She acknowledged that some aspects of a film's journey are beyond an actor's control.

"I am very proud of the film, and it's a very overwhelming experience. And as an actor, I am always managing expectations. Once I am working, I put in my 100 per cent. As I said earlier, I believe in karam (deed). You do your karam and then leave the rest to god. You can't control what happens. So, you work as hard as you can on every film; I give my 1000 per cent and then leave the rest to God," Preity said in an interview with Mid-Day.f

The actor will next be seen in Kunal Kemmu's upcoming directorial Vibe. Talking about her character in the film, she said, "The leader on the set was Kunal because he is the captain and the director. This is the first time I have played such a stone-faced, serious, kuch bhi kardegi character in a funny space. I have never done anything like this before, and it was completely different. I am really excited to see what people think about it."

Preity plays an undercover agent in the film and had to take on several intense action sequences for the role. The physically demanding nature of the character made the part particularly challenging for her. "When I knew I had to do a lot of action, I trained a lot. I bulked up and built muscle because I wanted to look tough, and Kunal was very sure that he wanted the character to be very strong and aggressive. So, I just followed his lead, and I am thankful that he imagined me in a role like this," she mentioned.

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, Vibe features Kunal in the lead role alongside Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav are seen in supporting roles. The film releases in theatres on September 18.

Also Read: Vibe Trailer: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's Quirky Comedy Promises Plenty Of Madness