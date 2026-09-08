<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 32: Vishal Chaturvedi's Movie Storms Past Rs 130 Crore Mark In India

Hanuman Ansh continues to hold strong at the box office. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has now crossed the Rs 130 crore mark in India.

On day 32, Hanuman Ansh recorded a collection of Rs 10 crore across 7,343 shows through ticket windows, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 156.20 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 132.13 crore so far.

The film maintained a decent hold on its fifth Monday, recording an overall occupancy of 34.63%. The morning shows registered 14.77% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 30.85%. The numbers improved through the later part of the day, with evening shows registering 41.62% occupancy. Night shows saw the highest turnout at 51.31%.

Hanuman Ansh Story And Cast

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale. Anil Rastogi, Nikhil Dubey, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe and Udaysinh Rajput are also part of the cast.

The film is set in pre-Independence India and follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan. After losing his mother, the young boy leaves home in search of God. His journey takes him across different parts of North India, where he eventually undergoes a spiritual transformation and becomes Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed

Behind the film's unexpected success is 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar, who put her own savings into the project. With the film continuing to perform strongly, Anupriya has also confirmed that a sequel is in the works.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the young producer revealed that the team feels they have no choice but to continue the story after the response to the first film.

“We are not going to dishearten our viewers. Maharaj ji (Neem Karoli Baba) has given us so much in abundance regarding the box office, so we don't have a choice but to make this,” she said.

Anupriya also made it clear that the sequel will not lose the quality that made the first film connect with audiences.

“Our film was supposed to be made for Rs 2 crore. If we had made the same film for Rs 10 crore, it wouldn't have come out this way. The rawness and simplicity came from the low budget, and we will definitely keep that in mind,” she added.

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