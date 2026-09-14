"Never Have To Choose Between Mummy And Daddy": Celina Jaitly Can't Be With Sons As New School Year Begins

After sharing emotional messages on her son Arthur's ninth birthday, Celina Jaitly once again wrote a long message for her sons, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur, as they started a new school year. Celina mentioned her helplessness at not being able to accompany her children as they began a new year at school. She also mentioned that her boys do not need to choose between their father and mother.

Celina's post comes amid her divorce battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, as she claimed that she has not been allowed to meet her sons since she left Austria.

“#firstdayofschool: Saying this here since I cannot reach you, my boys: A new school year begins. What I wouldn't give for one morning hug, one kiss and one ‘Bye, Mummy.'

“I once covered your schoolbooks. Today, I cover you in prayers.

“All the best for your first day of school, my darling Winston, Viraaj and Arthur. Mummy remembers the school projects, the books we wrapped and the ladybug Schultüten I made for you in Dubai, or the week before school opened, when I lovingly spent time baking Schnecke and Laadi Pavs for school in Austria. Such simple moments. Such extraordinary happiness,” Celina wrote in her post.

“I will not be able to be there for your first day of school, and I fear I may miss all your school days for the rest of 2026. My heart breaks at this painful situation. Whatever happens between adults, my deepest wish is that you can freely share these everyday moments with both your parents. I wish I could hear every little detail when you come home,” she went on to add.

“May you find kind friends, wonderful teachers and a classroom where you feel safe, encouraged and loved.

“My boys, you never have to choose. You can love both Mummy and Daddy. Mummy will always support that. You never need to feel guilty about loving either of us.

“Whenever you can reach out, Mama is here. My love has no conditions, and no distance can change it.

“You carry your schoolbags today, my loves. Mummy carries you in every heartbeat,” she signed off.

Celina shared two throwback pictures featuring her sons at school.

Divorce case status

Peter Haag filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year.

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Haag after Celina filed a complaint. Peter Haag has reportedly been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with alleged physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment.

Authorities are collecting statements and evidence, while investigators are reviewing documents and records as part of the probe.

Background

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017. Shamsher, Arthur's twin brother, died shortly after birth due to a heart condition.