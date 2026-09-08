'Our Hearts Are Getting Bigger': Ranveer Singh Shares Photos From Deepika Padukone's Maternity Shoot On Dua's 2nd Birthday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked their daughter Dua's second birthday in a special way. On September 8, Ranveer shared a series of unseen monochrome photos from their maternity shoot.

In several photos, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen with Dua, playing with her and enjoying quiet family moments.

In one of the photos, Ranveer can be seen gently embracing Deepika as she shows her baby bump. The intimate pictures capture the couple's excitement as they wait to welcome their first child.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!"

The post quickly received reactions from their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Ranveer's Dhurandhar co-star Danish Pandor commented, "Mashallah beautiful." Sara Arjun also reacted to the post, writing, "The most adorable family."

Dua was born on September 8, 2024. The couple has mostly kept their daughter away from the spotlight.

Deepika and Ranveer's Relationship Timeline

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. The two later shared the screen in films including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, while their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a relationship off-screen.

After dating for several years, Deepika and Ranveer got engaged secretly in 2015. Three years later, the couple married in a grand ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, on November 14, 2018. Their wedding featured ceremonies reflecting both Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi roots.

The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2024 with the birth of their daughter, Dua. Deepika and Ranveer later announced that they were expecting their second child on April 19 this year.

What's Next For Deepika And Ranveer?

On the professional front, Deepika will return to screens with King. The action project, made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

The film also brings talented actors, including Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor.

Deepika also has Raaka lined up in her kitty. In the Atlee directorial, the actor will share the screen with Allu Arjun. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in Pralay. It is an upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller set in a dystopian, near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic.

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