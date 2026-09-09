'First-Born Daughter Looks Like Dad': Internet Can't Get Enough Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Daughter Dua's New Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone treated their Instafam to wholesome family pictures on their firstborn Dua's second birthday on September 8. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child. Deepika also showed her baby bump in the latest maternity pictures. But what intrigued the Internet most is Baby Dua's facial similarities with Ranveer Singh.

Internet has flooded with fan reactions.

Here are some of them:

"The first born daughter looks like her dad of course," wrote one.

Sharing the collage of Deepika and Ranveer's childhood pics with that of Dua, a user wrote, "Best of both worlds".

"Genes don't lie," wrote another one.

"People say when a man has a daughter as his first child, she brings him good luck... and Ranveer is literally the perfect example of it," wrote another one.

"This is one of the most incredible stuff to experience as a human. God is a genius," says another.

Deepika and Ranveer shared their second pregnancy news on April 19.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram. The picture shows their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika Padukone On Motherhood

At the WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika Padukone described how welcoming a child had reshaped her priorities, shifting her focus from years of a career-driven life to caring for "another human being."

She said motherhood had been life-altering, grounding and deeply emotional, making her more present and appreciative of everyday moments.

She said, "I'm discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood. The minute you've had a child, you're now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I've led my life, it's been so much about me - leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you're caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything."

Padukone has said she wants her daughter to have a normal, secure childhood, away from the intense scrutiny that comes with belonging to a film family. She has often credited her own parents - especially her mother - for instilling the values and emotional resilience that guide her today, and says parenting has given those lessons a renewed sense of meaning.