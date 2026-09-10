Deepika Padukone Likes Influencer's Post Calling Out 'Fake Pregnancy' Day After Sharing Maternity Pics

Day after sharing her stunning maternity shoot pics, Deepika Padukone liked a post by content creator Arshia Moorjani who called out trolls for slamming celebrities with 'fake maternity' claims. The content creator's post holds relevance as Deepika Padukone was slammed during her first pregnancy back in 2024. A section of the Internet targeted her and said she was 'faking' pregnancy. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their second child this year.

In her reel, Arshia Moorjani said the maternity shoot pictures looked lovely and also addressed the earlier speculation around Deepika's first pregnancy. She said, "Baby Dua looks just like Ranveer Singh to me! They are copy and paste. I saw a lot of speculation about Deepika Padukone faking her pregnancy with her first baby, which is so crazy to me. The fact that we have normalised it as a society with celebrities is wild to me. Not every celebrity is faking their pregnancy."

She went on to add, "Deepika Padukone is not faking her pregnancy. She is clearly pregnant with baby number 2, so please let her have this moment. Stop normalising telling women with different body sizes that they are faking their pregnancies! This is such a beautiful moment in their lives. She looks stunning."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a joint post and bunch of happy pictures with their firstborn Dua on her second birthday. In the pictures, Deepika is also seen showing off her baby bump.

Pregnancy Announcement

Deepika and Ranveer shared their second pregnancy news on April 19.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram. The picture shows their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Also Read | 'First-Born Daughter Looks Like Dad': Internet Can't Get Enough Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Daughter Dua's New Pics