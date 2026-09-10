<i>Mandaadi</i> Review: Soori Shines In Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's Engaging Coastal Sports Drama

The sea looks calm and beautiful one minute but becomes dangerous and unforgiving the next. It is precisely this unpredictability that director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi uses as the backdrop to narrate the story of Muthukaali, aka Kaali (Soori).

A middle-aged Kaali, who's now living in Chennai after being forced to leave his village, gets an urgent call from his niece pleading with him to save a young man named Maari (Mithun Jai Sankar) who has run away from their village. When Kaali hears Maari's story, he decides to take him back to their village and find him justice, and this is also when we find the backstory of Kaali's life.

Twenty years ago, Kaali, like Maari, was a sailboat racer, and his life takes a tragic turn after a betrayal by his best friend Saattappuli (Suhas). Once friends, they are now bitter enemies thanks to a boat race, which unwittingly rears its head in the present and brings them face-to-face once again.

They are confronted by their past and also the present, where a boat race once again becomes a question of pride, revenge, protecting the people, and survival. What made Kaali and Saatta such bitter enemies? What happened between them during that fateful boat race 20 years ago that changed the course of their lives forever?

There have been several sports dramas in Tamil cinema, but Mandaadi scores simply because it takes us into a sporting world that has hardly been explored on screen. Set in the coastal villages of Ramanathapuram, the film revolves around traditional sailboat races, with the person leading the boating team referred to as the mandaadi. The sport is not merely a competition here - for the people of these villages, it is tied to identity, pride, and their standing within the community.

The loser eventually winning against all odds is familiar in sports dramas, and it's visible here too, but Mandaadi shines thanks to its setting and the authenticity of the world that Mathimaran Pugazhendhi has shot it in. The sea, the boats, the fishermen, and their daily lives are all part of the narrative, and this is what makes Kaali's story engaging and emotionally resonant.

Mandaadi is more than just about a boat race - it is not just about the conflict between two men in a village, but it is also about loyalty, relationships, community, and the deep-rooted bond between the community and the sea. The sport is a metaphor in Kaali's life, and he tries to redeem himself and unite his community that stands sharply divided, once again decades later. Mathimaran Pugazhendhi gives us an exciting new world in Mandaadi, though the emotional beats are familiar. Even though the sport is hinged on rivalry like most films, the way the thrilling rustic boat races have been shot and presented has put the audience on the edge of their seats - literally. And this is where the director scores big time.

After Viduthalai, Garudan, and Kottukkaali, Soori continues to make interesting and good choices as a lead actor. He is perfect for the role of Muthukaali, and given the physicality the role requires, he has really pushed himself. In this film, he plays the lead role set in a particular rural community rather than a commercial film, and this shows his understanding of his strengths and weaknesses.

Soori as Kaali is not brash or loud but is understated and confident, lending the required gravitas and making his transformation into a leader feel convincing. Telugu actor Suhas as Saattappuli, a man with negative shades, is a revelation in this film - he brings a quiet menace and intensity to the character, making it his own.

Mahima Nambiar has a significant role with a strong character arc, and she provides the important emotional connection between various characters in this film. Veteran actor Sathyaraj adds weight to the proceedings as Muni, while Mithun Jai Shankar makes an impression as Maari, the catalyst to the entire proceedings.

The visuals in this film, especially the boat race portions in the sea, are captivating and immersive, and all credit to DOP SR Kathir. A special mention must be made of the pre-interval action scene, which was choreographed well and had impact. The editing by Pradeep E Ragav keeps the narrative moving but could have been tighter in some parts. Music director GV Prakash Kumar has outdone himself once again with the BGM in Mandaadi - the coastal scenes and the racing portions have been elevated and add the required tension too thanks to his music.

Mandaadi is a Soori film all the way, and he truly shines in this coastal sports drama, making it a highly engaging watch.