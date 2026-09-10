<i>Waiting Hai</i> Trailer: Divyenndu And Bhuvan Arora Lead A Story Of Hacks, Chaos And Trouble

The trailer of Waiting Hai is out, giving viewers a glimpse of the chaos that unfolds when a simple hack turns into a much bigger problem.

Starring Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora, the film is set in Patna and centres on an unlikely face-off between the two actors.

Divyenndu plays Sugam Mishra, a railway constable who is still trying to adjust to his new job. Between dealing with a demanding boss and managing problems in his personal life, Sugam's days are far from easy.

Things take an unexpected turn when he comes up against Afroz Hamsa, played by Bhuvan Arora.

Afroz is a tech whiz who figures out a way to beat the system. What starts off as a clever move soon sets off a chain of events that neither of them seems prepared for.

The trailer hints at a mix of tension, chaos and unexpected turns as Sugam and Afroz find themselves on opposite sides of the situation.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai also stars Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Srushti Tare and Sunita Rajwar in key roles.

The MX Original has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai. Waiting Hai will stream on Prime Video from September 16.

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