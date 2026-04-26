Divyenndu Confirms Sequel To <i>Madgaon Express</i>: "Kunal Kemmu Is Working On The Script"

Actor Divyenndu has confirmed that a sequel to Madgaon Express is officially in the works, with director Kunal Kemmu already developing the script. The 2024 comedy, which also starred Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, earned a strong response from audiences and is now set to expand its story.

In an exclusive chat with Variety India, Divyenndu shared his excitement, confirming that the much-anticipated sequel is moving forward.

Speaking about the sequel, Divyenndu said, "Yes, it's on. It's definitely on. Kunal [Kemmu] is working on the script. We are all very, very excited."

The actor also reflected on how the audience reception played a major role in pushing the team towards a sequel. "The kind of response we got for Madgaon was so... I mean, it's got a cultish sort of a following. I'm not gonna use the word 'cult', because it's (the film) too new. It still has to grow and age well. But yeah, people are really excited about that film."

About Madgaon Express

Backed by Excel Entertainment, the first film stood out for its quirky humour and chaotic storytelling, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

The ending of Madgaon Express had already hinted at a possible continuation. In the epilogue, Divyenndu's character Dodo reunites with his friends and suggests a trip to Las Vegas, setting the stage for a fresh adventure. With Dodo winning a lottery and Pinku preparing for his wedding, the sequel could take a bachelor party route, drawing comparisons to The Hangover.

While details about the storyline are still under wraps, the idea of shifting the setting from Goa to Las Vegas promises a bigger, wilder narrative.

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Meanwhile, Divyenndu is gearing up for the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, scheduled to hit theatres on September 6, 2026. He will also be seen in his upcoming Netflix series Glory, arriving on May 1, 2026.