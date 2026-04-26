Subhash Ghai Promises Sequel To Akshaye Khanna And Aishwarya Rai's <i>Taal</i>: 'Main Responsibility Is Casting'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed that a sequel to his iconic musical romance Taal is closer than ever to becoming a reality. The director shared that the script for Taal 2 is nearly complete, sparking excitement among fans who have long awaited a follow-up to the film.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Subhash Ghai opened up about the overwhelming demand for a sequel over the years. He admitted that audiences, including Gen-Z viewers, continue to ask him when he will revisit Taal.

He said, "The post I shared has a question, and the audience will answer it. I have been facing this question for 15 years, 'When are you going to make Taal again?' Uss Taal ki jo energy hai, kitni powerful hai ki aaj ke Gen-Z bhi mujhe bol rahe hain Taal banaiye. But the easier the subject of Taal seems, the more difficult it is in reality. Uska poora script hum almost complete kar chuke hain aur abhi hum soch rahe hain yeh sahi samay hai, maybe we should make it. In order to make it, purity is very important."

Casting Remains A Highlight

Reflecting on what made the original film special, Ghai highlighted the importance of casting and the freshness the actors brought to the screen.

The 1999 film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.

He said, "If you remember, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai were new in the industry when Taal was made. Isiliye woh purity screen par aayi. Anil Kapoor was a star, and he was shown as a star in the film as well. After writing a good script the main responsibility is casting. Jo meri filmein nahi chali hain, uski wajah sirf galat casting thi."

When asked if actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda could be part of Taal 2, Ghai clarified that while they are now stars, the film would require characters that feel new and authentic.

He said, "Ahaan Panday aur Aneet Padda ab star ban chuke hain. Par Taal 2 mein characters naye lagne chahiye. It is the need of the character".

Originally released in 1999, Taal went on to achieve cult status for its music, storytelling, and performances.

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