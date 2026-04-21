'<i>Dhurandhar</i> Legacy Incomplete Without Akshaye Khanna,' Look Designer Shares BTS From Epic Climax

There are several reasons behind the mammoth success of Dhurandhar, followed by Dhurandhar: The Revenge. One of them is the attention to detail and creativity that went into creating some of the iconic looks in the film. The credit goes to makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh. She has been putting up appreciation posts for the Dhurandhar cast, and the latest was about Akshaye Khanna, who became a viral internet sensation after the resounding success of the first film Dhurandhar last year, where he played the role of Rehman Dakait.

The Post

Sharing a series of stills from the crucial climax scene of Dhurandhar, which features a bloodied Akshaye Khanna in character, Preetisheel Singh put up a short but heartfelt note.

She wrote, "You can talk about the legacy of Dhurandhar, but you can't talk about it without Akshaye Khanna. He was truly a force to be reckoned with. Here's a throwback to Akshaye Khanna in the epic climax scene in part 1, which was as intense to shoot as it is to watch. Full throttle all the way!"

Climax Scene Of Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna's character, Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait, dies in Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025. His brutal end in the hands of Hamza (Ranveer Singh) played a crucial role in setting the stage for the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026 and was a mega blockbuster.

After an intense confrontation, Hamza-an Indian spy residing undercover-teams up with his ally, Inspector Aslam (Sanjay Dutt), to ensure a state so bad for Rehman Dakait that he cannot be saved.

Hamza succeeds in maintaining his disguise as a loyal soldier who is grief-stricken by Rehman Dakait's death, despite trying to save him.

About Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Fame

Akshaye Khanna portrayed the character of Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait, based on a real-life figure. Rehman Dakait spread his wings in the political arena to consolidate power over Lyari, as shown in the film. He is killed by Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh) at the end of the first film.

About Dhurandhar

The Dhurandhar franchise features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and others.

The first part of the franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal networks and political system while seeking revenge for the 26/11 attacks.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19 and has continued the momentum.

The sequel carries forward the story of Hamza's rise within Lyari's political system while also delving into the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character and his journey into espionage.

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