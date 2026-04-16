Student's Sketch Of Ranveer Singh's Hamza From Dhurandhar 2 Delights The Internet

An answer sheet of a student went viral on social media platforms after the student drew Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar movie look photo while mentioning that, "I will become an actor like Ranveer Singh."

In the question paper, there were four questions related to an electrician, a farmer, an architect, and "What do you want to be when you grow up?" The last question also provided space to draw what the student wants to be, describing the job in detail.

In the answer column, the student drew actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandar movie look while writing, "I will become an actor like Ranveer Singh. He is a very great actor. He is very hard-working. I would play any character because I also like dancing and singing."

The teacher also gave a "good" remark along with marks. The post on Instagram has millions of views with the caption, "Hope this post reaches Ranveer Singh." People also appreciated the student's effort, mentioning that "Ranveer must be proud looking at this."

The incident highlights how children often express their dreams in the most honest and creative ways. Instead of limiting themselves to conventional career paths, many young students today are inspired by personalities they admire and are not afraid to showcase their ambitions openly. The drawing and thoughtful explanation show not only admiration but also confidence and self-belief at a young age.

It also reflects the positive role teachers can play by encouraging such expressions. By giving a "good" remark, the teacher acknowledged the student's effort and creativity, which can motivate the child to pursue their dreams with even greater enthusiasm.