Danish Pandor Reveals How Akshaye Khanna Was On <i>Dhurandhar</i> Set: 'Doesn't Speak To Anyone'

Akshaye Khanna played the role of Rehman Dakait-a Pakistani crime lord turned politician in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. From becoming the face of the most viral song to scenes that showcased the brilliance of the actor, there were a lot of reasons that led to Akshaye Khanna becoming the internet sensation that he did after the film's huge success. Now Danish Pandor, who essayed the character of Uzair Baloch in the film, has revealed how Akshaye Khanna is on set.

What's Happening

Danish Pandor told News18, "He treats you very nicely. He's very receptive as a person. It's true that he doesn't speak much, but if you ask him anything, he's very responsive."

He added, "It's not like he says, 'Oh, I don't want to speak to you.' He's an amazing human being. But yes, there's a zone that he lives in when he's on a film set. He always concentrated on his character. When the camera rolls, he becomes that character completely."

"He doesn't even sit with his phone on a set. He sits in a tight corner, not speaking to anyone unless spoken to. He's an amazing soul. He sits quietly, keeps to himself and thinks about his performance," said Danish.

On Akshaye Khanna Not Being Affected By Success Or Failure

Furthermore, Danish Pandor revealed how Akshaye Khanna moves on to other projects seamlessly, irrespective of how the last one did.

Danish Pandor said, "He keeps himself grounded and moves on [to other projects] easily. But he knows everything that goes around on social media. Having said that, I don't think he's one of those people who would actively go to social media to see what's being written or talked about him."

About Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Fame

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna played the Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait, based on a real-life character. Rehman Dakait spread his wings in the political arena to consolidate power over Lyari, as shown in the film. He is killed by Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh) at the end of the first film.

About The Dhurandhar Franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise is a groundbreaking Hindi cinema series directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Launched with its first film on 5 December 2025, it draws from real-life Indian security crises like the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and more.

In the sequel, Ranveer continues his role as an undercover Indian agent, Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on 19 March in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ | How Dhurandhar Changed Danish Pandor's Life And Brought Him "Validation"