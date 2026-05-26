Pics: Priyanka Chopra Steps Out With <i>Varanasi</i> Co-Star Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar And Daughter Sitara

While shooting her upcoming film Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra took some time off to spend time with Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. They visited Mahesh Babu's popular theatre, AMB Cinemas. A few pictures from their outing have now caught the attention of social media users, with fans praising the stylish trio.

On Monday, May 25, AMB Cinemas shared a set of photos on Instagram featuring Priyanka, Namrata, and Sitara posing with staff members at the theatre. The three were seen smiling and enjoying their time during their outing.

“Proof that the best is visited only by the best. Because when it comes to the perfect movie experience, there's only one destination. And some experiences can only happen at #AMBCinemas. Like our Mandakini, @priyankachopra along with @namratashirodkar and @sitaraghattamaneni making AMB Cinemas shine a little brighter,” the cinema chain wrote in the caption.

For the casual outing, Priyanka opted for a black polka-dot dress. Namrata, on the other hand, chose an elegant off-white co-ord set. Sitara kept her look simple in a tank top and dark blue jeans.

Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad filming Varanasi, which marks her return to Indian cinema after nearly eight years. The upcoming pan-India film, directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, is reportedly being made on a Rs 1,000 crore budget. It is expected to be one of the costliest Indian films ever.

The film will reportedly revolve around a Shiva devotee on a dangerous journey through time to uncover a powerful cosmic artifact while facing a mastermind plotting global domination.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.



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