Video: Nick Jonas's Phone Wallpaper Featuring Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie Goes Viral

During a recent vlog in which Nick Jonas appeared with his band, the Jonas Brothers, fans noticed the singer briefly showing his phone on camera, revealing a family picture with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie as his wallpaper.

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A video featuring Nick Jonas has gained attention online after fans spotted a personal detail during a behind-the-scenes moment. The singer, who is currently performing with the Jonas Brothers, momentarily showed his phone on camera, leading viewers to notice the picture set as his wallpaper.

The picture features Nick with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the pic, Nick is seen seated between the two, with Priyanka holding him affectionately while Malti sits on his lap.

The photograph is the same one Nick had shared earlier as part of his Mother's Day post dedicated to Priyanka. The post had highlighted a family moment and drew attention at the time for its candid nature.

Sharing the image last month, Nick had written, "You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much @priyankachopra."

The resurfaced glimpse of the family photo in the recent video has since been widely shared on social media, with users reacting to the candid moment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

Talking about Priyanka, she is set to make a major return to Indian cinema with filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

In November last year, the makers unveiled the film's official title at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad. The Varanasi teaser opens with a sweeping aerial shot of the ancient city before cutting to a dramatic sequence that shows a massive asteroid heading towards Earth. The teaser concludes with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and wielding a trishul.

Priyanka plays the action-packed role of Mandakini in Varanasi, while Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays the antagonist. The fantasy drama is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.



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