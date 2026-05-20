Paul Rudd And Nick Jonas Step Out In Style For Power Ballad Screening: Video

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas stepped out in style for a special screening of their upcoming film Power Ballad. On Tuesday evening, May 19, the two were captured at Regal Times Square in New York City, posing for photos on the red carpet. The actors were all smiles for the camera.

The 57-year-old Emmy-nominated actor looked sharp in a crisp white shirt paired with a navy blue suit and green dotted tie, while Jonas, 33, opted for a sleek grey two-piece suit with polished black shoes.

Also attending the screening were cast members Peter McDonald, Beth Fallon and Marcella Plunkett, along with director John Carney. Rudd's wife Julie Yaeger was present at the event, as were Jonas' older brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas.

What We Know About Power Ballad So Far?

Set against the backdrop of Dublin's music scene, Power Ballad explores themes of artistic ownership, ego and the complexities of creative collaboration.

The film follows Rick, played by Rudd, a wedding singer struggling to keep his musical ambitions alive while performing covers at local gigs. During one performance, he meets Danny, a former boy-band star portrayed by Jonas, who is desperate to regain relevance in the music industry.

The two musicians form an unlikely friendship during a late-night jam session, bonding over their shared passion for music. In a pivotal moment from the trailer, Rick encourages Danny to recognise his true talent, telling him he is “too good for that wedding band” and “not just some boy band guy.”

However, their partnership takes a dramatic turn when Danny turns one of Rick's long-developed songs into a chart-topping hit, reigniting his own career while leaving Rick sidelined.

As Rick grapples with frustration and betrayal, he decides to reclaim ownership of the song, even if doing so jeopardises his personal and professional relationship. This sets the stage for an emotional and increasingly tense confrontation in the pair's dynamic. Mark your calendars! Power Ballad is scheduled to hit theaters on May 29.