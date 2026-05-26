Ashutosh Rana And Renuka Shahane Renew Wedding Vows On 25th Anniversary: "Marriage Is A Divine Bond"

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane marked their 25th wedding anniversary on May 25. On the special occasion, the couple renewed their wedding vows and shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media. Ashutosh Rana also penned a detailed note reflecting on their journey together.

Details

Reflecting on how quickly time had passed and looking back at 25 years of marriage, Ashutosh Rana began his post by sharing his thoughts on love, companionship, and personal growth. He emphasised that marriage is about evolving together rather than changing one another.



He wrote, "Aanand se poorn samay tezi se beet jaata hai, uske guzarne ka pata hi nahi chalta, lagta hai jaise kal ki baat thi. Dekhte hi dekhte aaj mere aur parampriya Renuka ji ke vivaah ke 25 varsh poorn ho gaye. Aadarniya Renuka ji ke saath beete 25 varshon ke anubhav ke aadhar par kehta hoon ki vivaah ek doosre ke vyaktitva ko badalne ka nahi, balki ek doosre ke vyaktitva ko badhaane, parishkrit karne ka kaarya karta hai."

(Time filled with happiness passes quickly; one hardly realises when it slips by-it feels like just yesterday. And now, before we know it, 25 years of my marriage with my beloved Renuka ji have been completed. Based on my experiences of these 25 years with respected Renuka ji, I can say that marriage is not about changing each other's personalities, but about helping each other grow and become better individuals.)

He further highlighted the importance of mutual respect in a successful marriage and described the institution as a bond that helps individuals grow emotionally and spiritually.



He added," Sukhi vaivaahik jeevan ke liye pati-patni ka ek doosre ke liye maatra prem hi nahi, apitu paraspar sammaan bhi aavashyak hota hai. Vivaah ek doosre ke nistaar aur vistaar mein sahaayak hone waali divya ghatna hai jo stree aur purush ko yeh samjhaane mein sahaayak hoti hai ki "aadhi duniya aapki aur aadhi duniya aapki. Daav lagaana seekh lo to saari duniya aapki."

(For a happy married life, it is not only love but also mutual respect between husband and wife that is essential. Marriage is a divine bond that helps both individuals evolve and expand, and teaches that "half the world is yours and the other half is yours too; if you learn to take chances, the whole world can become yours.)

Drawing a philosophical comparison, Ashutosh Rana likened marriage to the confluence of two rivers, calling it a sacred union where two individuals become one.



He wrote,"Jis sthaan par do nadiyaan aapas mein milti hain jahaan unka sangam hota hai, vah sthaan pavitra teerth maana jaata hai. Vaise hi varnaashram vyavastha mein grihasthaashram bhi teerth ki bhaanti hota hai. Kyunki vivaah ke pashchaat do bhinn chetnaayen agni ko saakshi maan kar ek doosre se sada ke liye abhinna ho jaati hain, unka dvait bhaav samaapt hokar advait mein roopaantrit ho jaata hai."

(A place where two rivers meet, known as a confluence, is considered sacred. In the same way, in the traditional system of life stages, the phase of household life (grihastha) is also like a sacred place. This is because, after marriage, two separate consciousnesses unite in the presence of the sacred fire and become one forever-their duality transforms into oneness.)

Concluding his note, the actor expressed gratitude towards his family, mentors, and well-wishers, while also acknowledging the role of divine blessings in their journey together.



He wrote, "Param poojya Gurudev Bhagwan Daddaji ki kripa, maata-pita, parijanon ke aashirvaad evam snehi mitron ki shubhkaamna-sadbhaavna hi hamaare jeevan ka aadhey hai. Main us param satta ke prati anugrah ke bhaav se bhara hua hoon jisne mujhe aur parampriya Renuka ji ko apni jeevan yatra mein ek doosre ka sahagaami, anugaami aur agragaami banne ka avsar pradaan kiya. Kripa bani rahe saadar pranaam #Renuka_Ashutosh_Rana," Ashutosh Rana concluded his post.

(The blessings of our revered Gurudev Bhagwan Daddaji, along with the love and good wishes of our parents, family members, and dear friends, are the foundation of our life. I feel deeply grateful to the divine power that gave me and my beloved Renuka ji the opportunity to walk this journey of life together-as companions, followers, and supporters of each other. May this grace always remain. Respectful regards.)

To note, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane got married on May 25, 2001.