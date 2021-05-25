What Renuka Shahane Wrote In Wedding Anniversary Post For Her Husband Ashutosh Rana

Renuka Shahane shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @renukashahane)

Bollywood couple Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today. Renuka, who married Ashutosh in 2001, has shared a loved-up picture with him on Instagram. In the picture, the couple is flashing their beautiful smiles as they celebrate 20 years of togetherness. Renuka wrote a sweet note in the caption. She tagged Ashutosh Rana in her post and wrote, "Twenty and forever more..." The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress also thanked her Instafam for sending wishes to the couple on their anniversary. "Thank you my insta family for all your love on our anniversary," she added.

Many Instagram users wished them on their wedding anniversary in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Your love is evergreen." An Instagram user commented, "Happy Anniversary to you both Ma'am and Sir...you both made a lovely couple in every manner.... there's never ever used any filter weather it's your pics or your life.... living in such an artificial world and keep yourself so real is such an achievement... hats off to you both... Admirable.... happy anniversary once again and many more to come!" Another Instagram user wrote, "Congrats Ma'am and Sir."

Take a look at her post here.

Renuka Shahane frequently shares glimpses of her married life with husband Ashutosh Rana on her Instagram handle. Take a look at a few of her posts featuring the couple.

Last year on their 19th anniversary, Renuka had shared an unseen throwback picture of herself and Ashutosh from their wedding on her Instagram handle. Renuka as the bride and Ashutosh as the groom can be seen smiling in the candid frame. Wishing Ashutosh a happy wedding anniversary, Renuka wrote, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal."

We are talking about this post.

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana have two sons namely Shauryaman and Satyendra. Renuka was previously married to Vijay Kenkare, a Marathi theatre artist. Renuka and Vijay had filed a divorce.

In terms of work, apart from being an actress, Renuka Shahane is also a director. Renuka has acted in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Masoom, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa to name a few. Renuka recently directed Tribhanga, the Netflix film which featured Kajol, Tanvi Aazmi and Mithila Palkar.

Ashutosh Rana, who is also an actor, was recently seen in Sanya Malhotra's film Pagglait this year. He has worked in several popular films such as Raaz, Dushman, Haasil, Sangarsh and Kasoor to name a few. Ashutosh has movies like Shamshera, Prithviraj and Hungama 2 coming up.