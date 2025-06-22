NDTV Exclusive: Renuka Shahane On Her Animated Film LoopLine Receiving 'A' Certificate From CBFC

Renuka Shahane's latest directorial venture, the animated short film LoopLine, has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

While some might raise eyebrows at an animated film being deemed suitable only for adult audiences, Shahane is unbothered and firmly stands by the CBFC's decision.

Speaking to NDTV, the actor-director clarified that LoopLine is not meant for children. "You know, actually it is mature content, and I don't want children to see it," she said. Shahane acknowledged that animated films are often automatically associated with children but stressed that such assumptions can be misleading. "Usually when animation is concerned, they're very careful because when you put out an animation film, children might think it's for us but it's not. Even parents for that matter."

She emphasised the importance of a clear demarcation in content when it comes to format versus audience. "That decision factor has to be put out that listen, this is not something that caters to children. So, I'm okay with that," she said of the adult rating.

LoopLine, which has been made primarily for the film festival circuit, does not have a commercial theatrical release planned. This, Shahane said, makes the A certification less of a concern. "If you have a theatrical release, then you can have a problem with an A certificate, but I had made it with an idea of sending it to film festivals," she explained.