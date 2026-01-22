Mahesh Babu Has A Loving Message For Wife Namrata Shirodkar As She Turns 54

Mahesh Babu marked his wife Namrata Shirodkar's 54th birthday with a warm and heartfelt message that quickly won the internet's attention. On January 22, the actor shared a sweet picture of Namrata on social media and penned a loving note celebrating her grace, strength, and presence in his life.

About Mahesh Babu's Birthday Post For Namrata Shirodkar

In his post, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday NSG... Thank you for holding everything together with so much grace and love... Couldn't ask for more." Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Namrata. Take a look at the post here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met during the filming of Vamsi in 2000. They played the lead roles in the film. They got married in 2005. Since then, they have built a close-knit family.



Their son, Gautham, was born in 2006, followed by their daughter, Sitara, in 2012. Over the years, the family has remained in the public eye, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media, which fans adore.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas's film Guntur Kaaram, released in 2024.



The actor is now gearing up for one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema - SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi. At the announcement event, Mahesh Babu said, "This is a dream project, a once-in-a-lifetime project. I will work as hard for it as possible. I will make everyone proud. Most importantly, I'll make my director the proudest. When Varanasi releases, India will be proud of us.”



The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.



Also Read: James Cameron Wishes To Visit SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Set: "May I Come To Watch You Create Your Magic?"