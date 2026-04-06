How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Changed Danish Pandor's Life And Brought Him "Validation"

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The two-part saga, headlined by Ranveer Singh, explores the life of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who, under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, enters Pakistan as an Indian spy and takes down terror networks.

The project boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. But it is not just the leads – actors in supporting roles are also receiving immense love from audiences.

Danish Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently opened up about how his life has changed after the movie's success.

What Danish Pandor Said

Speaking to Just Too Filmy, the actor said, "Zindagi mein bahut tabdiliyat hue hai Dhurandhar ke baad. Connections bahut acche jude hain puri awaam ke saath, toh voh bahut khoobsurat hai. [A lot has changed in my life after Dhurandhar. I have built a beautiful connection with the audience, and that has been very special.] It is like a validation for me that I have been able to justify what I have done because people are showing so much love."

Danish Pandor also shared an interesting anecdote about his first meeting with Aditya Dhar. The director briefly narrated the script to him and later allowed him to read it, but with one condition. The actor revealed that he was not allowed to take the script home and was instead asked to read it entirely at the office, taking as much time as needed.



He added that he finished the 175-page script in just three hours without even taking a break, as he found it incredibly gripping.

Meanwhile, the second installment in the Dhurandhar series, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is striking all the right chords at the box office. Released on March 19, the film has collected over Rs 1500 crore worldwide. The project has been backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.



​​​​​​​Also Read: How Dhurandhar 2 Star Rakesh Bedi Reacted To Sachin Tendulkar's Praise: "Mera Chhakka Pakistan Mein Gira"