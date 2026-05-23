Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As He Remembers Dharmendra After His Death: "Papa <i>Bahut</i> Special <i>The</i>"

Bobby Deol turned emotional and got teary-eyed while speaking about his life after the death of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

The actor, during his appearance on the relaunched chat show Shekhar Tonite, in a heartfelt conversation with host Shekhar Suman, opened up about the void left behind by his father.

He also expressed how deeply loved Dharmendra was, not just by his family but by people across the world.

During the conversation, Shekhar Suman emotionally told Bobby, “Ek bahut bada vriksh hota hai jiske neeche aap aur aapka parivaar bandha hota hai. Jab woh chala jaata hai toh kitna khaali-khaali lagta hai. (There is a huge tree under which you and your family were sheltered. When that tree leaves, life suddenly feels empty.)"

Bobby responded by initially sympathising with Shekhar Suman too for losing his elder son at a very young age.

“Aapne apni zindagi mein kisi ko khoya hai aur main jaanta hoon aap kis dard se guzre honge. Mujhe nahi lagta ki aap kabhi uss dard se poori tarah ubhar paaye honge. (You have lost someone very important in your life, and I know the pain you must have gone through. I don't think one can ever truly get over it.)"

Talking about his life after his father Dharmendra's death, Bobby Deol who seemed visible emotional said, “Mere liye mere papa woh insaan the jinko poori duniya bahut pyaar karti thi. Humein hamesha yeh ehsaas tha, lekin jab woh chale gaye toh sirf humare liye nahi, poori duniya ke liye bahut dukh tha. Main jahan bhi jaata hoon, log unhe yaad karke emotional ho jaate hain. Papa bahut special the. Unke jaisa koi nahi ho sakta. (For me, my father was someone whom the whole world loved immensely. We always knew that, but when he left, there was so much pain and sorrow, not just for us or our family, but for everyone. Wherever I go, people still speak about him emotionally. That's the kind of person Papa was. Papa was special. No one can ever be like him.)"

Shekhar Suman further recalled Dharmendra's simplicity and warmth and said, “Sunny, Bobby aur parivaar ke alawa bhi woh sabse utna hi pyaar karte the. Farmhouse par jo bhi milta tha, unse baat karte the, chahe gardener ho, house help ho, ya koi aur. Baingan, methi aur parathon tak ki baatein karte the. Isse zyada simple insaan kaun ho sakta hai? (Apart from Sunny, Bobby and his family, he loved everyone equally. Whoever met him at the farmhouse, he would speak to them warmly, whether it was the gardener, the house help or anyone else. He would happily talk about brinjals, fenugreek and parathas. Who could be simpler than that?)"

Speaking of Dharmendra, the legendary actor was regarded as one of Indian cinema's most iconic stars.

He enjoyed a glorious career spanning over 6 decades with films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Seeta Aur Geeta and Phool Aur Patthar.

The actor died in November 2025 at the age of 89, just 10 days before his 90th birthday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)