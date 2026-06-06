Watch: Aishwarya Rai And Akshaye Khanna's Onstage Chemistry In Throwback Clip Goes Viral

Shubhash Ghai's Taal was a milestone film in both Akshaye Khanna's and Aishwarya Rai's careers. Recently, a video of the two performing on stage in Miami in 1999 has resurfaced, and it took no time to go viral online. It goes without saying that it unleashed a wave of nostalgia among fans.

The clip has grabbed eyeballs once again because the crackling chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna is unmissable as they match their steps to the title track of Taal.

Have a look here:

When Akshaye Khanna Couldn't Take His Eyes Off Aishwarya Rai

Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai had worked together in Aa Ab Laut Chale and later in Subhash Ghai's Taal.

In another throwback interview during the promotions of Ittefaq, Karan Johar asked him, "Who do you think is the sexiest girl in the business right now?"

Akshaye Khanna said, "Ash (Aishwarya Rai). I can't take my eyes off her every time I meet her. It's embarrassing for men. She must be used to it (people staring at her). But I am not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic."

Subhash Ghai Confirming Taal Sequel

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai revealed a while ago that a sequel to his iconic musical romance Taal is closer than ever to becoming a reality. The director shared that the script for Taal 2 is nearly complete, sparking excitement among fans who have long awaited a follow-up to the film.

In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, Subhash Ghai opened up about the overwhelming demand for a sequel over the years. He admitted that audiences, including Gen Z viewers, continue to ask him when he will revisit Taal.

He said, "The post I shared has a question, and the audience will answer it. I have been facing this question for 15 years, 'When are you going to make Taal again?' Uss Taal ki jo energy hai, kitni powerful hai ki aaj ke Gen-Z bhi mujhe bol rahe hain Taal banaiye. But the easier the subject of Taal seems, the more difficult it is in reality. Uska poora script hum almost complete kar chuke hain aur abhi hum soch rahe hain yeh sahi samay hai, maybe we should make it. In order to make it, purity is very important."

Originally released in 1999, Taal went on to achieve cult status for its music, storytelling and performances.

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