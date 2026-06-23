Subhash Ghai Reviews Imtiaz Ali's <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i>: 'Beautiful Poetic Love Story'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has showered praise on Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, describing it as "a beautiful poetic love story" and applauding its storytelling, performances, and cinematic execution.

Taking to social media after watching the film, Ghai shared a still from Main Vaapas Aaunga and congratulated the director for what he called a distinctive and accomplished piece of filmmaking.

"My heartiest congratulations to my director friend #ImtiazAli for making such a beautiful poetic love story in his unique style of narrative with cinematic achievements on the big screen," Ghai wrote.

Referring to the film directly, he added, "Main Vaapas Aaunga. I saw it yesterday."

The veteran filmmaker also praised the cast and crew, writing, "Kudos to him and his entire team, with the deeply moving performance of #NaseeruddinShah and the pleasure of watching new talents #VedangRaina and #Sharvari, along with veteran #DiljitDosanjh."

Ghai further commended the film's storytelling approach, stating, "The film deserves all applause for attempting a classic narrative. My blessings to dear Imtiaz."

Actor Vedang Raina responded in the comments, writing, "Sir! Coming from you, this means the world. Thank you so much, sir."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

The appreciation comes as Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to gain momentum in theatres. Driven by strong word of mouth, emotional audience reactions, and increasing demand at cinemas, the film has expanded its footprint in its second week, with exhibitors adding more shows.

The film has also been receiving praise from members of the film industry, including actors and filmmakers, following its theatrical release.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

Set against the backdrop of personal history and Partition-era memories, the period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan.

As memories from his pre-Partition life resurface, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the core of the narrative.

Currently running in cinemas, Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to attract audiences while earning appreciation from both viewers and industry veterans.