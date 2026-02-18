Subhash Ghai Prays For Salim Khan's Health: "<i>Woh Mere Bhai Ki Tarah Hai</i>"

Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai voices deep concern for the health of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, sending prayers for his swift recovery.

Speaking to ANI, Ghai said, "Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai, aaj se nahi, 30-40 saal se. Salman to baad mein aaya, jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the. Sirf main nahi, poori industry unki izzat karti hai aur unke liye prarthana karti hai ki unki sehat achhi rahe aur unki dirghayu ho, kyunki woh bahut hi achhe insaan hain. (Salim is like a brother to me - not from today, but for the last 30 to 40 years. Salman came later and worked in my film. First, it was Salim sir. Not just me, the entire industry respects him. We all pray for his good health and long life, because he is a very good person.)"

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, doctors confirmed on Wednesday. The 90-year-old is presently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was required. "There was no surgery performed. It was a routine procedure. He had a very minimal brain haemorrhage, which did not require any surgical intervention," he said.

According to an official statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday, Salim Khan was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D. Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. He was brought to the emergency department by the family doctor and later shifted to the ICU for monitoring.

A team of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

Several family members visited him at the hospital, including Salman Khan, Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen.

Arbaaz's son Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan were also seen at the hospital. Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar visited his longtime friend and former creative partner on Wednesday.

