<i>Mirzapur 3</i> Bonus Episode First Look: Divyenndu AKA Munna Bhaiya Is Back And How

Mirzapur fans, did you think Season 3 was done and dusted? If so, we have a surprise for you. Actor Divyenndu Sharma, well-known for his character Munna Tripathi, aka Munna Bhaiya, is making a comeback in the Prime Video web series through a bonus episode. The special segment is set to release today (August 30). The makers confirmed the news on Thursday by sharing a promo video on Instagram. “Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai,” read the caption.

In the clip, Divyenndu Sharma can be heard saying, “Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohut miss kiye humko. Season 3 me kuch cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you, Munna Tripathi ke suajanya se. Kyuki hum karte pehle hain, sochte baad me hain. [There has been a havoc ever since I went away. It seems my loyal fans really missed me a lot. There were certain things you all missed out on in Season 3. I have found them just for you. Because I always act before I think.]

After entertaining the audience with his performance in Seasons 1 and 2, Divyenndu went MIA in the third instalment of Mirzapur. There's a good reason for it. In the second part of the crime drama, Guddu Bhaiyya, played by Ali Fazal, shot Munna dead.

Previously, in an interaction with NDTV's Abira Dhar, Divyenndu Sharma spoke about a crazy fan encounter he experienced while shooting in Scotland. He said, “The shot was at a mental asylum. Junior artists were also there. There were a couple of girls from Brazil. She called her sister on a video call and said it was him (pointing at Divyenndu). I guess, Mirzapur has broken all the shackles, in terms of age, country, cities everything."

Mirzapur Season 3 premiered on July 5. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Isha Talwar are also a part of the cast.