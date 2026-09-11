BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: New Delhi has been placed under an extensive security cover ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, with thousands of security personnel deployed and temporary traffic restrictions in place as world leaders arrive in the capital for the two-day gathering beginning Saturday.

Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras have been deployed across the city as part of the security arrangements. While authorities have ruled out any citywide shutdown, commuters have been advised to expect temporary traffic halts, diversions and restrictions on routes earmarked for VVIP movements.

Officials said traffic would continue to move normally wherever possible, though restrictions during the movement of foreign dignitaries would depend on ground conditions and security requirements. Authorities have said efforts are being made to ensure smooth movement for residents while maintaining a high level of security for visiting leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on Friday, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend the summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years. Other leaders attending include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Here Are the BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: