BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: New Delhi has been placed under an extensive security cover ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, with thousands of security personnel deployed and temporary traffic restrictions in place as world leaders arrive in the capital for the two-day gathering beginning Saturday.
Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras have been deployed across the city as part of the security arrangements. While authorities have ruled out any citywide shutdown, commuters have been advised to expect temporary traffic halts, diversions and restrictions on routes earmarked for VVIP movements.
Officials said traffic would continue to move normally wherever possible, though restrictions during the movement of foreign dignitaries would depend on ground conditions and security requirements. Authorities have said efforts are being made to ensure smooth movement for residents while maintaining a high level of security for visiting leaders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on Friday, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend the summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years. Other leaders attending include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Here Are the BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates:
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, Amrit Udyan Closed From Today Till September 13
The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Amrit Udyan will remain closed to visitors from Friday to Sunday in view of security and logistical arrangements for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.
The Change of Guard Ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, said the official in a statement.
The closure is part of an effort to minimise inconvenience to BRICS delegates and avoid congestion on roads by restricting public visitors to areas close to the Summit venue.
The Delhi Metro has also decided to keep its museum at the Supreme Court metro station closed for three days starting Friday.
While the Delhi government had earlier declared a holiday for its offices on September 11, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued an official circular declaring a holiday for Central government offices on that day.
(IANS)
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: BRICS At 20: How Big It Is, And Why It Matters To India And The World
India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, marking the fourth time it has hosted the gathering. This year's theme, Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, comes at a time of escalating military tensions, trade disputes and shifting geopolitical alliances.
As countries redraw their strategic partnerships in an increasingly fragmented world, the grouping that US President Donald Trump once dismissed as a "little group" is emerging as a more influential force in global affairs.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: BRICS Pay System Focuses On Financial Sovereignty: BRICS International Chairman Pawan Joshi
Clarifying the core objectives behind the proposed BRICS cross-border payment mechanism, Pawan Joshi, Chairman of BRICS International, stated that the initiative is designed to build financial bridges and bolster national sovereignty rather than replace global financial architectures.
Addressing misconceptions surrounding the project, Joshi emphasised that the BRICS Pay platform is not intended as an aggressive move against existing global reserve currencies.
"The focus here is sovereignty," Joshi said. "Our country is a great country, under a great leadership. Our vision is to bring our country into a fully sovereign setup. This alliance on that aspect and that is the system we are working on."
Joshi directly rejected claims that the platform is built to dismantle the established monetary order. "We are not claiming to replace anything. There is a misconception where people are talking about de-dollarisation. I don't believe in this," he stated, clarifying the collaborative and practical framework of the technology.
(ANI)