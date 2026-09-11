BRICS Exports Jumped To $6 Trillion In 2024, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said exports from BRICS countries have risen from about USD 900 billion in 2003 to USD 6 trillion in 2024, reflecting the scale of its market and potential.

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum here, Goyal also said the share of BRICS nations in global exports has nearly doubled to about 24 per cent.

"This is the largest BRICS business forum ever held. The Forum has taken up issues such as non-tariff barriers impacting global value chains, agriculture and agri-technologies, services trade, women-led enterprises and digital economy," he said.

The Forum is held on the sidelines of the two-day BRICS Summit, beginning Saturday.

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