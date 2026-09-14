BRICS Summit Success Boosts BJP's Confidence, Party To Blunt Opposition Attacks

By successfully hosting the BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has infused the government and the BJP with renewed confidence. The successful organisation of this major global summit following the G20 within a span of just three years is being hailed as a significant achievement for the Modi government. The BJP hopes this will help the party recover from recent political setbacks.

The last few months have not been favorable for the government and the BJP. The political momentum generated by a historic victory in West Bengal and a hat-trick of wins in Assam had been dampened by the NEET paper leak protest and the subsequent "Cockroach Janta Party" stir.

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was viewed as a major blow to the government. Aggressive attacks by the Congress party regarding police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar effectively washed out the parliament's monsoon session. During that session, the government could not pass any major constitutional amendment bills and the tabling of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) reports on three such bills had to be deferred.

Against this backdrop, the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit has once again demonstrated India's formidable presence on the international stage. The issuance of a joint statement by member nations - despite their internal differences - is being regarded as a major achievement for Indian diplomacy and PM Modi's leadership. Furthermore, the strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in this joint statement marks a significant diplomatic success.

Similarly, securing support from Russia and China for India's bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council is a major milestone. Other notable achievements of the summit include talks between the UAE and Iran (who had been at odds for months) on the sidelines of the event, the warm reception accorded to the Iranian president, discussions aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, and PM Modi's bilateral meeting with the Chinese president for the third consecutive year. Even the Opposition Congress party has welcomed this declaration, albeit with some caveats.

Through this event, India has once again demonstrated that not only has its international stature risen, but as the fastest-growing economy, it is also fully capable of hosting such mega events. This will strengthen India's bid to host the Olympics in 2036.

As the leader of the host nation, PM Modi remained at the centre of the entire event. His warm rapport with other world leaders and his boundless energy were evident throughout the three days. He maintained a hectic schedule, holding bilateral talks with 15 heads of state or government during this period, alongside numerous informal discussions. The eyes of the world were fixed on his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

This was not the first time PM Modi shifted the focus of domestic discourse through international meetings and events. The successful hosting of the G20 Summit in September 2023 had already showcased the Modi government's foreign policy prowess to the world.

Prior to this, there were several instances where roadshows featuring visiting foreign dignitaries were organised in states heading to the polls. This represents a highly successful experiment in leveraging diplomacy to serve domestic political interests.

It is now up to the BJP and the government to decide how they will capitalise on the success of this BRICS summit. According to BJP leaders, the successful hosting of the BRICS event will be prominently highlighted during the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Pledge Campaign), which begins on September 17 - PM Modi's birthday. This period also marks the completion of 25 years of his service to the public on October 7. The successful BRICS Summit will be counted among the achievements of his foreign policy.

The BJP has begun targeting the Congress party over its opposition to the BRICS Summit. Before the summit began, a statement by former finance minister P Chidambaram - questioning what India would gain from such an event - had become a major point of contention.

The BJP intends to highlight the success of BRICS and the benefits India derived from it across the country. Similarly, the BJP is likening the Opposition's - specifically Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders - criticism regarding the all-vegetarian menu at the BRICS gala dinner to the behavior of a disgruntled relative - or an "easily offended uncle".

According to BJP leaders, the fact that the Congress could find no issue to criticise other than the dinner menu is a testament to India's success at the BRICS summit.

Attention has also shifted to the government's next move regarding the Delimitation Bill. The parliament has not yet been prorogued, thereby keeping the option open for the government to convene a special session to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation.

A potential reshuffle of the Council of Ministers is also being viewed in this context. Following the formation of BJP chief Nitin Nabin's team, the process of constituting the BJP's parliamentary board, central election committee, national executive and national council is also expected to be completed soon.

In the interim, the BJP has started preparations for assembly elections scheduled in five states early next year.