Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Turns Back To Thank Indian Driver Before Leaving Delhi: "Class Act"

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has drawn attention on social media after a video showed him turning back to greet his driver before leaving New Delhi. Sheikh Khaled was in the Indian capital for the 18th BRICS Summit, where he represented UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video circulating on social media, Sheikh Khaled is seen stepping out of his car and greeting dignitaries as he prepares to leave for the airport. However, moments later, he appears to realise that he has not said goodbye to his driver.

He turns around, walks back towards the car, shakes the driver's hand and briefly speaks with him before leaving. As per ANI, the chauffeur was Indian.

Watch the video here:

The gesture has been widely appreciated online, with some users describing it as a reflection of the values associated with Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's founding father, and calling it a "class act". Another user on X remarked, "Look at this humility, he went back just to personally greet the driver, my brother."

"A simple gesture, yet a powerful reflection of humility, respect and humanity," stated a third user.

During his India visit, Sheikh Khaled met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussions on key areas including energy supplies, trade, artificial intelligence, financial cooperation, education and tourism.

PM Modi also hosted Sheikh Khaled at Hyderabad House, where the two leaders discussed the longstanding UAE-India partnership and areas of mutual interest. The PM conveyed his greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wished the UAE continued prosperity and wellbeing.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under the theme "Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". The summit brought together 13 world leaders and 17 delegations in the capital.