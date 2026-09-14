Dog In Lift Triggers Fight In Ghaziabad Society, Woman Hits, Slaps Teacher

A dispute over taking a pet dog in a lift turned violent at a residential society in Ghaziabad, with a woman accused of assaulting a school teacher. The incident, reported from Windsor Paradise Society in Raj Nagar Extension, was captured on CCTV.

The incident took place on September 12 at around 3 pm, when the teacher, identified as Hina Bari, was returning home from a school in Indirapuram.

A video of the incident shows the two women getting into a heated argument over a dog inside a lift. At one point, one of the women is seen hitting the other with a stick and then slapping her. The other woman retaliates, leading to a physical altercation between them. A security guard standing outside the lift later intervenes and separates them.

According to her complaint to the police, Hina entered the society lift where a woman, identified as Shweta Sube, was already present with her dog. Hina alleged that Shweta was not allowing other residents to enter the lift, leading to an argument between the two.

Following the incident, Hina approached Nandgram Police Station and submitted a written complaint seeking an FIR and legal action against the accused.

Police said they are examining the complaint and investigating the matter. The CCTV footage of the incident is also being examined.

With Inputs From Abhishek Sharma