UP Teen Falls From 12th Floor, Had Won Gold In Rope Skipping 2 Days Ago

A Class 9 student died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The girl had reportedly gone to the balcony to pick up dried clothes when the incident happened on Friday night.

The girl has been identified as 14-year-old Prachi, a student of Dehradun Public School (DDPS) in Sanjay Nagar and a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.

The incident occurred at Tower G of the Rajnagar Residency Society on Friday at around 9 pm. Prachi had reportedly gone to the balcony to collect clothes that had been hung out to dry. In the process, she fell from the 12th-floor balcony. Alerted by the sound, residents rushed to the spot.

She was taken to nearby Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and have initiated an investigation. The cause of the incident remains unclear from the preliminary inquiry. The police are examining CCTV footage.

"Information was received at the Nandgram police station around 9 pm last night that a girl, approximately 14 years old, had died after falling from her 12th-floor flat in the Rajnagar Residency Society, located in Rajnagar Extension,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed. “Acting on this information, the Nandgram police immediately reached the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Information is being gathered through conversations with the family members. Law and order are maintained at the site, and further legal proceedings are underway."

Prachi had recently returned from Maharashtra after winning two gold medals at the CBSE Rope Skipping National Championship held in Shirdi. She secured gold in the 'Double Dutch Pair Freestyle' and 'Double Dutch Single Freestyle' categories. The family had been in a celebratory mood following her victory.

Prachi's father, Suresh Chand, is a software engineer at a multinational company. At the time of the incident, Prachi's parents, younger sister, and grandparents were present at home.

(With inputs from Abhishek Sharma)