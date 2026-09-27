Pregnant Woman Faints During Fight. She Was Taken 275 km Away, Burnt Alive

Four people have been arrested for killing a pregnant woman by setting her body on fire in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

The incident came to light after the burnt body of a pregnant woman was found near the Garatad Bari area on the Dhule-Solapur Highway. Police launched an investigation and scanned 11 hours of CCTV footage.

Through the footage and technical analysis, police traced the suspect vehicle to Saptasur Cultural Art Centre in Ahilyanagar district's Jamkhed area.

Investigation revealed that a 31-year-old pregnant woman, identified as Pinky Hanumant Katka, was assaulted near Beed district following an internal dispute at the cultural centre. The accused believed she had died after she became unconscious during the assault and then conspired to dispose of the body.

The body was transported by car and brought 275 km away to Dhule. The accused then allegedly poured petrol on the body and set it on fire in a deserted hilly area.

Four accused have been arrested in the case, while two others are on the run. Police teams have been dispatched to trace and arrest them.

(With inputs from Nagind More)