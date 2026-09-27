Delhi Teen Missing For Nearly 21 Months Traced In Ghaziabad

A 15-year-old boy who allegedly left his Delhi home following a dispute with his parents over his studies was traced in Ghaziabad after nearly 21 months, police said on Sunday.

The boy, a resident of Todapur, left home after his parents insisted that he should attend school regularly and focus on his studies, but he was allegedly reluctant to do so, a senior police officer said.

"He deliberately stayed away from his family and police and worked at hotels and shops to sustain himself during the period," the officer said.

A kidnapping case was registered at Rajinder Nagar police station after he went missing on December 25, 2024. Police teams checked around 153 CCTV cameras, 24 shelter homes and 27 orphanages across Delhi-NCR, besides several religious places, but initially found no clue.

"The team later received information through local sources that the boy had recently been spotted in Ghaziabad. The team subsequently went there and showed his photographs to locals before tracing him on September 25," the officer said.

The boy was brought to Rajinder Nagar police station and handed over to the investigating officer after his mother identified him, police said.

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