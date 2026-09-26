Shreya Priyam Roy At NDTV Yuva 2026: From Patna Roots To <i>Comicstaan</i> Fame

Shreya Priyam Roy, stand-up comedian, writer, mural artist, and history scholar, wears many hats when it comes to the creative field. The 26-year-old enjoys a solid 697K followers on Instagram. With her comedy content's sharp focus on observational humour, personal life stories, and societal commentary, she can turn everyday mundane matters into relatable jokes that instantly lead to a laugh riot.

She is all set to appear at NDTV Yuva 2026, as she attends the panel titled Gustakhi Maaf!!!, along with fellow comedians Raunak Rajani, Kenny Sebastian, and Warren Viegas, CEO of LVC Comedy.

The Beginning

The year 2019 marked the beginning of her comedy career, when she was in Sri Venkateswara College (Delhi University). There she received a degree in History Honours.

But it was through college gatherings and YouTube videos, local open mics, and comedy clubs across Delhi that her passion for stand-up comedy began to brew underneath, until it finally surfaced to bloom.

Breakthrough And Career Milestones

Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan Season 3 was the first career milestone that put her in the spotlight of success. She reached the final rounds, which only took her popularity to a national level. This invariably helped in honing her skills further in genre-focused writing under the mentorship of established Indian comedians.

Then came Premium Roy. She began touring with this solo stand-up special, and there was a sea of audience in packed theatres.

Not only are her jokes on everyday life hilarious, but it is her Hinglish delivery that makes them even darker and more relatable.

Having grown up in Patna, Bihar, she draws inspiration from her upbringing in Patna, the crazy middle-class family dynamics, and the unavoidable gender stereotypes, to name a few of her core themes.

Interestingly, she has also worked as a mural artist and production designer.

Latest Work

As for her latest stints, Shreya Priyam Roy is currently touring a horde of private shows, corporate events, and comedy festivals across India. As mentioned earlier, her online community is rock-solid.

About NDTV Yuva 2026

NDTV YUVA is more than just a youth conclave — it is a vibrant platform where India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers come together to engage, exchange, and empower. With a strong legacy of thought leadership and youth-centric dialogue, NDTV YUVA continues to evolve as a space that reflects the heartbeat of young India.

Building on the incredible success of its previous editions, the conclave promises to raise the bar — offering a dynamic mix of engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses, and immersive storytelling. This edition will spotlight critical issues across a spectrum of domains — politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the ever-evolving influence of digital and social media.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

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