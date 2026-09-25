Kenny Sebastian At NDTV Yuva 2026: From Stand-Up Stages To Global Stardom

Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian has had the most unusual foray into the world of comedy. His signature move in content curation is relatable observational humour and a musical comedy style. That he always had the creative bug in him is evident from his arts background early on, and it all started at the age of 19 when he entered and won a stand-up comedy competition at IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo Fest. This led to an opportunity to perform at the prestigious Comedy Store in Mumbai, hosted by Vir Das - and the rest, as they say, is history.

He is all set to appear at NDTV Yuva 2026, as he attends the panel titled Gustakhi Maaf!!!, along with fellow comedians Raunak Rajani, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Warren Viegas, CEO of LVC Comedy.

The Beginning

Kenny Sebastian grew up in a defence family, and it took a lot of moving cities before they finally settled in Bangalore. With a degree in painting, he found himself increasingly inclined towards the creative worlds of filmmaking, theatre, and music. And in April 2008, he took his first plunge as he started his YouTube channel.

He was touring with his college music band at just 19 when he won the top prize at IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo Fest, a stand-up comedy competition. A performance at Vir Das' Comedy Store in Mumbai further opened doors for him to explore.

At the time, Kenny Sebastian was working as a freelance video editor, and his initial content to build an audience on YouTube featured song parodies, vlogs, and acoustic skits.

The Breakthrough

It was the conceptualisation of his innovative online initiative #KennySing4Me that marked his first breakthrough. He gave a twist to family tweets with melodic, improvised musical tunes on his guitar.

Another milestone moment was his mini vlog series Chai Time with Kenny Sebastian, which was semi-scripted and helped build a niche community. In a fun turn of events, he interacted with fans over tea and discussed everyday Indian eccentricities - leading to a massive viral sensation.

Notable Work

Kenny Sebastian deserves recognition for the achievements he has claimed in the streaming space. Being one of the first Indian comics to secure such opportunities, his notable streaming specials include Don't Be That Guy (2017) on Amazon Prime Video and The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) on Netflix.

As for television, he created India's first televised sketch comedy show - The Living Room for Comedy Central. Following on its heels, he co-wrote and starred in the sci-fi comedy web series Star Boyz and the fiction series Die Trying.

He wore the judge's hat for seasons 1 and 2 of Amazon Prime's comedy reality hunt show Comicstaan.

Internationally, he launched global tours - selling out massive venues such as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and headlining the Moontower Comedy Festival.

Latest Achievements

In 2023, Kenny Sebastian embarked on a successful world tour titled Professor of Tomfoolery. He also hit the road with a special called Tempo Tantrum, a fun mix of sharp observation and musical twists.

He continues to perform trial and live sets across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. His current stand-up comedy content has shifted focus towards fatherhood, marriage, and family life.

Kenny Sebastian has also forayed into entrepreneurship, co-founding a lifestyle fragrance brand named The Stage by Kenny. He launched with a signature scent called Mic-Check.

Clearly, his journey is one to be celebrated - as one of the most loved comedians out there, carving his own niche, one stellar show at a time.

About NDTV Yuva 2026

NDTV YUVA is more than just a youth conclave — it is a vibrant platform where India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers come together to engage, exchange, and empower. With a strong legacy of thought leadership and youth-centric dialogue, NDTV YUVA continues to evolve as a space that reflects the heartbeat of young India.

Building on the incredible success of its previous editions, the conclave promises to raise the bar — offering a dynamic mix of engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses, and immersive storytelling. This edition will spotlight critical issues across a spectrum of domains — politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the ever-evolving influence of digital and social media.

At the heart of NDTV YUVA lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.