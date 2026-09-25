Sobhita Dhulipala At NDTV Yuva 2026: Acting, Glamour And More

Sobhita Dhulipal started her career as a beauty pageant titleholder. She won runner-up title Femina Miss India Earth 2013 at Femina Miss India 2013 pageant and represented India at Miss Earth 2013.

She made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) and subsequently played the lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven (2019-2023), that catapulted

her fame.

Dhulipala went on to appear in commercial successes-the Telugu films Goodachari (2018) and Major (2022), the Malayalam films Moothon (2019) and Kurup (2021), the two-part Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), and the Hindi crime thriller series The Night Manager (2023).

She expanded to American cinema with the action thriller Monkey Man (2024).

In December 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala married Naga Chaitanya in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X.

He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Their elaborate wedding comprised Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony.