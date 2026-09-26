Raunaq Rajani AT NDTV Yuva 2026: The Comedian Who Almost Became A Lawyer, Did Odd Jobs And Found His Voice In The Mumbai Comedy Circuit

Raunaq Rajani will be among the personalities attending NDTV Yuva 2026. Ahead of his appearance at the event, here's a look back at his journey.

Career

Rajani has been part of Mumbai's stand-up scene since his teens. Before comedy became his full-time career, he tried several paths - theatre, telecalling, programming, content writing, PR/digital media and even his family's real-estate business.

He also completed a law degree but never practised.

His association with East India Comedy between 2017 and 2019 marked an important phase in his development as a comedy writer. He eventually moved into stand-up full-time.

Recognition

One of the more interesting parts of his journey is that recognition did not arrive overnight. Rajani has said that he performed stand-up for around seven years before one of his videos went viral.

At one point, he was contemplating giving up comedy and focusing on his law degree. That viral moment eventually pushed him further into comedy.

He reached a wider audience with Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan Season 2 in 2019, where he was among the finalists.

At the time, Rajani described the show as an intense comedy workshop that changed the way he approached the craft.

But perhaps his most distinctive contribution in recent years has been RelationSh!t Advice, his comedy panel show built around people sending in their relationship problems.

Rather than functioning as conventional relationship advice, the show thrives on the banter between Rajani and fellow comedians.

In an interview marking five years and 50 episodes, Rajani said that the banter was central to what audiences enjoyed about the format.

The show has also featured Bollywood guests, and its live tapings have sold out quickly.

His comedy has largely been rooted in relationships, modern dating, everyday absurdities, city life and social observations, with a conversational style that allows the joke to emerge from seemingly ordinary situations.