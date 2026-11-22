Arjun Bijlani has addressed the criticism he received over a remark about his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2. A video from the reality show recently made its way to social media, drawing criticism from viewers who felt that the actor's comment about Neha's eating habits was inappropriate.

He said, "Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai"

Reacting to the discussion, Arjun took to X and asked people not to read too much into the exchange. He wrote, "It's a fun show. #PatiPatniAurPanga2 . Let's just keep it at that. Don't analyse too much."

However, his response was followed by another user calling out the remark and questioning whether he would have found it equally amusing if Neha had spoken about him in the same way.

The user wrote, "Body shaming your wife on national television and using words like charna isn't fun if she did the same with you it wouldn't have been fun then."

Arjun responded by disagreeing with the accusation. Clarifying that he was talking about food habits rather than her appearance, the actor said his comments came from a place of concern for his wife.

He replied, "We spoke about food habits; I wasn't body-shaming her. U look at everything from a negative lens. Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life, but I do care and love my wife. So I will continue telling her what's good for her and she can do the same to me. That's why we are together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki Aapki ki marzi."

Officially titled Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, the show marks the second season of Colors TV's celebrity couple reality series. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, it premiered on October 10, 2026.

The show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.