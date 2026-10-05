Video: Fire Breaks Out On <i>Pati Patni Aur Panga</i> Season 2 Set At Mumbai's Film City

A fire broke out on Monday on the set of Colors TV's reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which was built inside Prime Focus Studio at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded an FIR against the channel, producer and production house, along with the resignation of the Film City Managing Director.

In a statement shared on X, AICWA alleged that there were no proper fire safety arrangements on the set and said the incident had once again raised concerns about the safety of workers and artists working in Film City.

"AICWA demands FIR against channel, producer and production house, and resignation of Film City Managing Director."

The workers' body said, "Thousands of workers and artists work in this complex every day, and today's fire is yet another warning that their lives are being treated as expendable. Fires in Film City are not accidents. They happen year after year, and lives are lost each time. The reason is simple: producers, channels and production houses cut corners on fire safety to save money, and nobody stops them."

AICWA further alleged that the set did not have basic fire safety measures in place.

"There were no fire safety arrangements whatsoever on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is why the fire broke out and spread. A large number of workers and artists were working on a set that had been left completely unprotected."

Following the fire, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a thorough investigation into the incident and action against those responsible.

The association has called for a time-bound inquiry into how the fire started and why fire safety arrangements were allegedly not in place. It has also demanded an FIR for negligence against the show's channel, producer and production house, as well as the resignation of the Managing Director of Film City.

In his statement, Gupta said, "These studios stand inside Film City, and the management knew well that sets were running without basic fire safety. Not a single fire safety measure was in place on this set. This is not an accident, it is criminal negligence. Every day thousands of workers and artists put their lives at risk on these sets. When a fire breaks out, the people who suffer are the poor workers, not the channels and producers who profit. This cannot go on. Accountability must be fixed at the top, and those responsible must face the law."

AICWA has also urged the Maharashtra government to make regular fire audits, on-set fire safety staff and firefighting equipment mandatory for every production shooting inside Film City. It has further called for licences to be cancelled for productions that fail to follow the required safety measures.

The association said it would continue to raise the issue until adequate safety measures are put in place for cine workers.