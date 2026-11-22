Koffee With Karan latest promo features two familiar faces from the film industry. The upcoming episode brings together Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan on the couch. While the two may seem like an unexpected pairing on screen, they apparently share a long-standing association. The teaser gives a glimpse into their animated conversation with host Karan Johar.

Karan Johar introduces Akshay Kumar as “Punjabi by blood and a Bollywood icon” before welcoming Ravi Kishan, whom he describes as a star loved by Gen Z.

Ravi greets the audience with his popular line, “Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa” (Life is a mess, yet still full of pride). He also looks back at his journey in the film industry, admitting that he had to “crawl” his way to success. The actor also cheekily calls himself “Bihar ka Brad Pitt”.

Karan further reveals that it was Akshay who suggested bringing the two actors together for the episode. Ravi acknowledges the gesture, while the promo also features a lively dance sequence as Akshay expresses his eagerness to learn Ravi's signature moves.

Ravi Kishan's dance steps have become a popular trend on social media. Fans and content creators are recreating his energetic moves across platforms such as Instagram and X. Several clips featuring his expressive dance style and stage performances have also been paired with trending audio, keeping him in the spotlight online.

His popularity among younger audiences also extends through his impeccable comic timing and memorable one-liners. Snippets from his interviews and public appearances are regularly being turned into memes and viral content.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie. The actor now has Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the lineup.

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