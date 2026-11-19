Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla brought their share of gossip, giggles, and unfiltered moments to the Koffee With Karan couch. There was one question from Karan Johar left Ananya visibly struggling to keep a straight face.

During one of the segments, Karan asked the duo about their go-to song while hooking up. KJo asked, “Lastly, a go-to song while you are hooking up.” He then added, “I used to have classical music at one time. I like the sound of a sitar.”

Ananya Birla, clearly not expecting the conversation to take that turn, said, “You used to listen to sitar when you were hooking up?”

To this, Ananya Panday added, “I don't want to know about Karan's activities. Okay. I just don't want to know. I am feeling sick. Okay.”

The exchange perfectly captured the chaotic energy of the latest Koffee With Karan episode, where the two Ananya opened up about their personal lives while also finding themselves on the receiving end of Karan's trademark probing questions.

Ananya Panday, who also revealed on the show that she is single, ended up making headlines for more than just her relationship status.

“Der aaye, durust aaye [Better late than never]. But I am really enjoying being single. In the past, I have prioritised relationships and other people way too much. And the way I am feeling in the last few months, I am really feeling like myself after very long,” she shared.

“I just want to fall back in love with myself before anyone can enter the picture. That doesn't stop me from having a couple of harmless crushes, which is totally fine. Having a crush is fun,” she continued.

Koffee with Karan Season 9 is the last season of the iconic celebrity chat show. A new episode airs every Wednesday.