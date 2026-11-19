Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The film was released on December 14, 2001. To mark this milestone year, Airbnb is turning one of the most iconic residences ever, the Raichand House, into a real-life stay.

What's even more iconic is that our very own Poo and Rohan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, have reunited after 23 years. Their last film together was Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003. The duo came together for an iconic announcement of this K3G-Airbnb collaboration.

The video features several recreated moments, from Poo delivering her iconic lines such as, "How dare you?" and "Who are they?" to Hrithik Roshan being his witty self as he says "10", before revealing that he was scoring himself.

A clever script in place as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan reveal that guest can now come and stay in the Raichand House, thanks to Airbnb.

Just like old times. Just like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 25 years ago.

We also get a glimpse of the grand staircase, Poo's wardrobe and the study room. Karan Johar also makes an appearance in the video as the trio pose together, and it really doesn't get more iconic than this.

Internet Reactions

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions such as, "Mazza aa gaya", "OG", and "Loving it."

But it wasn't just fans who were excited. Several industry colleagues joined in too.

Anjali Anand commented, "Iconic."

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Fabbb."

Saba Pataudi remarked, "Soooo sweet, nailed it," while Tahira Kashyap commented, "Love."

About The Film

Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

K3G follows a wealthy family torn apart by misunderstandings after their adopted son falls in love with a woman from a less privileged background.

The film's music was composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava. It was produced by Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

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