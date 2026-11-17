Karan Johar teased fans with a new Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style clip featuring Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The filmmaker used You Are My Soniya from the film as the background track.

In the video, Kareena was seen recreating her iconic character Poo, applying lipstick and picking up her heels and sunglasses. Hrithik, who played Rohan Raich in the film, was seen sporting a black jacket. The clip then revealed the date, 19.11.2026.

Karan captioned the post, "Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti..." (Some stories do not end even after 25 years).

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in theatres in 2001.

The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with messages of excitement. One user wrote, "Can't keep calm!", while another commented, "I can't wait to witness this... againnnnn."

Other comments read, "You can't leave us on this!!!!!! It's brutal!!!!", "Are you serious omg. This is the pair we all are waiting for.", "Oh my God!! What is happening???", "Give us a movie," and "What?! Are Hrithik & Bebo seriously coming back together on screen?!"

Another fan wrote, "Shouting at the top of my lungs, 'ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!!! BEBO and HRITHIK AFTER SO MANY YEARS'," while another commented, "OMG this is so epic!"

A few fans, however, expressed caution. Comments included, "Stoppppp, please don't be an ad" and "Hope this will not be an ad."

The teaser appears to be linked to an advertisement, as Johar tagged an online home-rental marketplace in his post. However, no official details have been announced yet.

About The Film

Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

K3G follows a wealthy family torn apart by misunderstandings after their adopted son falls in love with a woman from a less privileged background.

The film's music was composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava. It was produced by Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Recreates Rani Mukerji's Shava Shava Look From K3G For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party